Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Raised by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,508,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,080,000 after acquiring an additional 352,407 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 239,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after acquiring an additional 165,100 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,482,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,816,000 after acquiring an additional 157,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6,318.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 112,464 shares during the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO opened at $63.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $73.81.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

