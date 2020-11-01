Eukles Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,865 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for about 1.5% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 293.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

