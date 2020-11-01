Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stake Lifted by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,979 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. 140166 upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $415,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,037 shares of company stock worth $4,644,959. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

