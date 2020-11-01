Eukles Asset Management Has $2.12 Million Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Masimo comprises approximately 1.7% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 272.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Masimo by 179.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.25.

In related news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $6,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,275,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,575,197 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $223.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

