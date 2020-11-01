Eukles Asset Management Has $3.06 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 344,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 335.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 173,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $31.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.25. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $31.44.

