Eukles Asset Management Purchases 218 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 1.9% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $158.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total value of $195,985.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,352.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $962,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,053 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. G.Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

