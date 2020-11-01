Eukles Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 2.1% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.06.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $199.77 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $212.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.56. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

