Eukles Asset Management Raises Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Chemed makes up 2.3% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at about $70,417,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at about $48,286,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at about $27,830,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at about $25,635,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 58.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 115,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,020,000 after acquiring an additional 42,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total transaction of $4,003,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,323,765.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,143 shares of company stock worth $6,065,341 in the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $478.32 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $330.01 and a 1 year high of $528.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $484.13 and its 200 day moving average is $473.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. Chemed had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

