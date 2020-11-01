ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) is Eukles Asset Management’s 10th Largest Position

Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. ResMed comprises 2.4% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in ResMed by 37.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 286.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.50.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $191.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.31. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $1,006,644.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,047 shares in the company, valued at $24,157,933.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $300,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,732 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

