Community Financial Services Group LLC Takes Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:EL opened at $219.66 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $235.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.81.
In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $2,060,126.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,768,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research firms recently commented on EL. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.25.
The Estée Lauder Companies Profile
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.