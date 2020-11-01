Community Financial Services Group LLC Takes Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EL opened at $219.66 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $235.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.81.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $2,060,126.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,768,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EL. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.25.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

