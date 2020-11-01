Eukles Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 2.6% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $288.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $334.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $288.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $9,905,894.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,567,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,771 shares of company stock valued at $83,003,768. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.39.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

