Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) is Eukles Asset Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Ball comprises 3.0% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 5.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Ball by 65.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Ball by 26.9% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Ball by 16.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Ball by 4.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.08.

In related news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL opened at $89.00 on Friday. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $93.49. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.06.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.