Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,827,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,813 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 197,841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,883,000 after acquiring an additional 77,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.41.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total transaction of $52,901.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $235.54 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $268.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.