Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,027 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 377,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $102.61 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $121.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.82.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

