Community Financial Services Group LLC Buys 1,931 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth about $208,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in SAP by 12.0% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in SAP by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 21,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its position in SAP by 20.8% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 8,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in SAP by 12.6% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 2,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SAP from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of SAP to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

NYSE SAP opened at $106.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.51. The stock has a market cap of $127.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

