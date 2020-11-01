Community Financial Services Group LLC Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Community Financial Services Group LLC cut its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,866 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 603,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 49.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 166,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $270,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

EWBC opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.12. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

