Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,848,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 922,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,021,000 after buying an additional 49,582 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $288.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $334.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $288.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,771 shares of company stock valued at $83,003,768 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.39.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

