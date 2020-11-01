Community Financial Services Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Zoetis by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,425,000 after acquiring an additional 190,066 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 6,026.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,248,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,296,000 after acquiring an additional 341,152 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 5.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,027,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,832,000 after acquiring an additional 146,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,733,000 after acquiring an additional 29,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. G.Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

ZTS opened at $158.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.13.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $2,065,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total value of $195,985.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,352.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,720,053. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

