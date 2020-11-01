Community Financial Services Group LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Community Financial Services Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,451 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total during the third quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Total by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Total by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Total by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Total stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. Total Se has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.22%.

TOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Total in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

