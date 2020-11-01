Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNY. SVB Leerink cut shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

SNY stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. The company has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

