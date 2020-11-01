Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.10.

FMS stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $46.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 2,007.5% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

