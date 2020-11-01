Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “
Shares of BBW stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.10.
In other news, major shareholder David Kanen sold 56,207 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $183,796.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,584 shares in the company, valued at $171,949.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.
Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.
