Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

Shares of BBW stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.10.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $40.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.79 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David Kanen sold 56,207 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $183,796.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,584 shares in the company, valued at $171,949.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

Featured Article: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sanofi Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Sanofi Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Build-A-Bear Workshop Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Build-A-Bear Workshop Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Barings BDC to “Buy”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Barings BDC to “Buy”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AudioCodes to Strong-Buy
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AudioCodes to Strong-Buy
AnaptysBio Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
AnaptysBio Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report