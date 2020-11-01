Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) to “Buy”

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Barings BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

NYSE BBDC opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $360.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.57. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 57.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at $107,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Barings BDC by 12.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 7.6% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.