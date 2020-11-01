Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) to Strong-Buy

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AudioCodes Ltd. is a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AUDC. Bank of America assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AudioCodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $857.23 million, a P/E ratio of 96.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.53. AudioCodes has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. Analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AudioCodes during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,980,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 33,425.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 390,414 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 114.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 379,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 202,427 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 57.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 188,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 68,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

