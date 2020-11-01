AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $29.46 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 237,809 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,711,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,415,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,618,000 after acquiring an additional 141,543 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 288,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 90,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $765,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

