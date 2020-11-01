Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

AMTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Amerant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

AMTB stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $424.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. Amerant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $23.59.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 3.75%. Research analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 99.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 365.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the third quarter worth $140,000. 19.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

