Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMRS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $511.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.53. Amyris has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Amyris by 49.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 93.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

