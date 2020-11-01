ValuEngine Upgrades TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) to Buy

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

TTMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.79. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Anthony J. Princiotta sold 6,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $78,045.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,744.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in TTM Technologies by 27.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

