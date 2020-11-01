(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised (RDS.A) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of (RDS.A) in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of (RDS.A) in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of (RDS.A) in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of (RDS.A) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of RDS.A opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96. (RDS.A) has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $61.17.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.47. (RDS.A) had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that (RDS.A) will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About (RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

