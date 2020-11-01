AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AHCO. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $27.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $29.61.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $232.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 93.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

