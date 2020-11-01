Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to Post $0.12 EPS

Analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.04. Coeur Mining reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,300%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 34.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

NYSE CDE opened at $7.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.96. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

In other news, SVP Terrence F. Smith sold 51,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $422,044.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 37.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

