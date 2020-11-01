Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $921.29 million, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $376,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 35.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 30,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 34,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

