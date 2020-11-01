Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IPHI. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Inphi to an “equal weight” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

IPHI stock opened at $139.76 on Friday. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $55.72 and a fifty-two week high of $143.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.23. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $175.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inphi will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and cloud markets the United States, China, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption; and semiconductor solutions that are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

