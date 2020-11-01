Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

IART has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.77.

Shares of IART stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.48. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $63.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,470.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 13.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $261,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,879.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $9,394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,091,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,983,898.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 19.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $119,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

