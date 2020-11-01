Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.25) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Microbot Medical.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on MBOT. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Microbot Medical from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

MBOT stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. Microbot Medical has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $20.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14.

In other news, Director Yoseph Bornstein sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $38,755.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $347,618. Insiders own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBOT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 353.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. purchased a new position in Microbot Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 12.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

