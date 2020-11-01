ValuEngine Downgrades Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) to Sell

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

KOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.75. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $65.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

