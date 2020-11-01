AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies."

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 million, a P/E ratio of -112.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.06. AstroNova had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that AstroNova will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALOT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in AstroNova by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in AstroNova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

