Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Shares of SC stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 58.77 and a quick ratio of 58.77.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 60.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.