ValuEngine Downgrades O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) to Strong Sell

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

OI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.06. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.64.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 81.57%. As a group, analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 33,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $372,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $25,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 14.0% during the second quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 228,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.