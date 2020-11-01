Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ISTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $13.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.67. Investar has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Investar had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Investar will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Investar by 442.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 14.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Investar by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

