GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of GP Strategies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley upgraded GP Strategies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on GP Strategies in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GP Strategies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GP Strategies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Shares of GPX stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42. GP Strategies has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.56.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $106.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.92 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 1.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GP Strategies will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 503.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in GP Strategies in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in GP Strategies in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 23.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 78.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

