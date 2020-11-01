ValuEngine Upgrades MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to Buy

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

MMYT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.94 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 116.86% and a negative return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 87.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 101,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 2.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 4.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 56.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

