Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACCD. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $35.02 on Friday. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.14.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,073,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at $2,594,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at $5,896,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

