Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) to “Buy”

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VBTX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. Veritex has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $979.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritex news, insider Cara Mcdaniel acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $33,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,516. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ned N. Fleming III bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veritex by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after buying an additional 52,340 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Veritex by 21.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,110,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after acquiring an additional 194,231 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,024,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after acquiring an additional 44,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 46,018 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 810.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 646,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 575,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

