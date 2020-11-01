Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $95.13 on Friday. Allakos has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $139.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.60.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allakos will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Allakos by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 33.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the third quarter worth $1,375,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in shares of Allakos by 50.0% in the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allakos by 17.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

