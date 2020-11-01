ValuEngine Downgrades S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) to Sell

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

STBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

STBA stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $776.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $21.90.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 298,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,222,000 after buying an additional 135,222 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $997,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,283,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,096,000 after buying an additional 48,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.