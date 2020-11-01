ValuEngine Downgrades S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) to Sell

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
STBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.
STBA stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $776.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $21.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 298,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,222,000 after buying an additional 135,222 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $997,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,283,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,096,000 after buying an additional 48,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About S&T Bancorp
S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.
