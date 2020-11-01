ValuEngine Downgrades Nokia (NYSE:NOK) to Strong Sell

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

NOK stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. Nokia has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Nokia had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Research analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,327,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nokia by 432.0% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,095 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nokia by 868.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,901 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the first quarter worth $9,420,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 942,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

