ValuEngine Downgrades QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) to Strong Sell

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of QEP Resources to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of QEP Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.53.
Shares of NYSE QEP opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. QEP Resources has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 4.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in QEP Resources by 58.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34,025 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.
QEP Resources Company Profile
QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.