ValuEngine Downgrades QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) to Strong Sell

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of QEP Resources to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of QEP Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.53.

Shares of NYSE QEP opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. QEP Resources has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 4.88.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 15.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that QEP Resources will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in QEP Resources by 58.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34,025 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

