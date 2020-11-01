Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RLGY. Evercore ISI upgraded Realogy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

RLGY stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08. Realogy has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. Realogy had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Realogy will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Williams acquired 5,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 102,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Realogy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 3.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 83.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Realogy by 54.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

