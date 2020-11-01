Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Get Vaxart alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Vaxart stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $538.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of -0.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter valued at $100,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.